CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is pleased to announce award-winning television producer and TV host, 15-year cervical cancer survivor, and internationally recognized advocate for cervical cancer awareness Tamika Felder as the keynote speaker for the 12th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference.
Felder will deliver the keynote address on Friday, November 19, 2021, via the AONN+ Annual Conference virtual platform.
After a diagnosis of advanced cervical cancer in 2001 at the age of 25, Felder decided to use her experience and her voice to help educate other women about ways to prevent cervical cancer. She founded Tamika & Friends, Inc., a national nonprofit organization dedicated to cervical cancer awareness through a network of survivors and their friends.
Felder's inspiring story has been featured in numerous media outlets around the globe. She has served as a survivor spokesperson for the Livestrong Foundation and as a community representative for the President's Cancer Panel in 2003. She is a former board member of the Ulman Cancer Foundation for Young Adults. She served as a patient advocate member of the Gynecological Oncology Group and the National Cancer Institute's Gynecologic Cancers Steering Committee/Cervical Task Force. She is also a former member of the District of Columbia Cancer Plan's Gynecological Cancer Committee and the Maryland Cancer Plan's Cervical Cancer Committee.
Tamika currently serves on the board of the Global Coalition Against Cervical Cancer.
The 2021 AONN+ annual conference will take place virtually on November 17-21. More information about conference registration and agenda are available on the AONN+ conference webpage.
