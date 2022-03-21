CRANBURY, N.J., March 21, 2022 The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators Foundation for Learning, Inc. (AONN+ FFL) today announced the launch of its new logo, which comes at a time when AONN+ FFL is solidifying itself as the certification organization for both oncology and non-oncology navigation professionals.
Over the years, the AONN+ FFL certifications have provided nurse and patient oncology navigators with professional credentials to highlight their expertise in oncology navigation and patient care while also furthering their personal career development.
Although AONN+ FFL was created through affiliation with AONN+, it is a unique business entity separate from AONN+. The redesign of its logo aims to better position FFL's brand identity and accommodate growing navigation certification and certificate program needs.
The new logo is now live on the AONN+ FFL website: https://aonnffl.org/.
About AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc.
AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc. (AONN+ FFL) is a specialty organization created in 2010 through affiliation with the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+). AONN+ FFL is a separate legal entity that oversees the ONN-CG and OPN-CG certification exams and manages all activities related to ANAB accreditation and oncology navigator certification.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process. http://www.aonnonline.org
About Amplity Health
Amplity Health proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges.
Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient–provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.
For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.
