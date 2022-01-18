CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) Foundation for Learning (AONN+ FFL) is pleased to announce that Erica Williams, BSN, RN, OCN, CBCN, has joined its team as Senior Manager of Certification.
Erica comes with a diverse oncology background. As an oncology nurse, she has practiced as an inpatient nurse, a chemo-infusion nurse, a radiation oncology nurse, navigator, and an oncology administrator, leading teams that support cancer patients and their family members. Prior to joining AONN+ FFL, Erica worked as senior manager of navigation for the Sarah Cannon corporate office, where she had the opportunity to help lead, support and mentor navigators across the country.
"I'm excited to be joining this team! I have thoroughly enjoyed my past experiences working with navigators and navigation programs across the country," said Erica. "In this new role, I will have the opportunity to expand my network further to connect with thousands of navigators across the US and in other countries. I am excited to work with you and for you as we continue to expand FFL and navigation certification."
In her new role, Erica is responsible for assisting in the growth of certification in a variety of ways, including the standardization of operational processes and reenergizing FFL committees by exploring new opportunities and further development.
Oncology Nurse Navigator-Certified Generalist (ONN-CG) and Oncology Patient Navigator-Certified Generalist (OPN-CG), the 2 AONN+ FFL certifications, were created to ensure that clinical nurse and patient navigators have the knowledge to competently demonstrate effective navigation services across the cancer care continuum within their scope of practice. In 2021, the certifications received the prestigious Magnet Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
"I am beyond excited to have Erica join the FFL team. She will have an immediate impact on the organization and the services we provide to the navigation community,"said Lisa Hartman, MS, MA, BSEd, BSN, RN, Director of Certification for AONN+ FFL.
Erica lives in middle Tennessee and enjoys spending time with her family, volunteering in her local community, traveling, and cheering on the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators.
About AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc.
AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc. (AONN+ FFL) is a specialty organization created in 2010 through affiliation with The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+). AONN+ FFL is a separate legal entity that oversees the ONN-CG and OPN-CG certification exams and manages all activities related to ANAB accreditation and oncology navigator certification. http://www.aonnffl.org
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc.
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process. http://www.aonnonline.org
About The Lynx Group
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. http://www.thelynxgroup.com.
