HOUSTON, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apache Industrial Services' SafeSpace Solutions has been approved as a supplier of UV-C stationary and autonomous indoor air cleaning systems and services by National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). Apache's line of handheld and free-standing UV-C products and mass temperature scanning devices creates safe spaces using advanced technical solutions with the approach necessary to minimize the risks of contagion and contamination in any space.
NCPA, a leading national government purchasing cooperative, works to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts to ensure all public agencies can receive products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.
"At Apache, our number one focus has always been the safety and wellbeing of people. Our SafeSpace Solutions are scientifically proven to be efficient, effective and affordable options for customers interested in creating the safest possible working and living environments," said Stewart Records, Vice President of Operations at Apache Industrial Services. "We're proud to be a NCPA-approved vendor and are looking forward to making a positive impact for our customers' business through the tools and services we provide."
Apache's SafeSpace Solution products have been used to decontaminate the air and surfaces without the use of harmful chemicals, using UV-C technology to lower the risk of exposure to harmful microorganisms (including flu, cold, coronavirus, E. Coli and even mold). Apache also offers customers hands-on training and product orientations at no charge to be sure solutions are effective and efficient in any given facility.
To learn more about Apache SafeSpace Solutions, visit http://www.apachesafespacesolutions.com. To learn more about Apache Industrial Services, visit http://www.apacheip.com.
