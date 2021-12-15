MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APEX Biologix, a leader in the regenerative medicine industry, has announced the addition of Sean Woodward as the new Marketing Manager to their Salt Lake City based team, effective immediately. The addition of Sean to the marketing team was a strategic move to further enhance the growth of APEX Biologix.
Sean Woodward brings to the APEX team an MBA in Business Administration as well as a background in the medical device industry with many years of conference service management, customer service optimization, brand development, advertising, and product development. He has worked on the brand creation and rebranding of orthopedic startup Total Joint Orthopedics, as well as management and community outreach development for Park City Culinary Institute, Utah Arts Festival, and countless restaurants in the western United States.
"I'm excited to join the APEX team as they experience growth in the innovative regenerative medicine industry throughout 2022 and beyond. I plan on continuing my ideology of ensuring that every stakeholder that comes in contact with our products will feel supported and that they are a vital part of our company culture." - Sean Woodward, Salt Lake City Marketing Manager
This expansion of the marketing team at APEX comes at a vital time in the company's initiatives to laser focus on being the leader in regenerative medicine.
"Our focus continues to be on physician support, as well as improving the health and well-being of everyone that has the opportunity to use our life-changing line of products. Sean will help us ensure that we stay on track and exceed the expectations physicians have come to trust from APEX Biologix." - Troy Openshaw, President of APEX Biologix.
To learn more about Sean Woodward and APEX Biologix, visit apexbiologix.com.
ABOUT APEX BIOLOGIX
APEX Biologix is an industry leader in regenerative medicine who is dedicated to the science and research of regenerative medicine and its potential by supplying physicians with the best products on the market to treat their patients. They are a team focused on driving the industry and are passionate about innovation and high-quality products that transform the physicians and patients they serve.
Media Contact
Sean Woodward, APEX Biologix, 1 844-897-4910, sean@apexbiologix.com
SOURCE APEX Biologix