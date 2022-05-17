XCELL BMC to Provide System Features Specifically Designed for Surgery Settings in Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers
MURRAY, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APEX Biologix, a leader in the regenerative medicine industry, announced today that it has expanded its XCELL Bone Marrow Concentration (BMC) Products to include a second bone marrow system specifically designed for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and hospital operating rooms. This advanced bone marrow concentration kit enhances the APEX Biologix XCELL products that target the orthobiologic space.
APEX's XCELL BMC is revolutionary in its ability to maximize mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) count in a cost-affordable and easy-to-use system. The system shortens total processing time and has a customized bench top processing device that reduces human error through steps that maximize total nucleated cell concentration numbers.
"XCELL BMC has helped provide physicians with the ability to maximize healing for countless numbers of patients," said Dan Crane, APEX Biologix CEO. "This trailblazing version of our XCELL BMC provides opportunity for even more efficient cell concentrations."
The extended XCELL BMC kits provide an easy-to-use and adaptable system that provides surgeons up to 8cc of MSCs per 60mL draw, a best-in-class concentration level. APEX Biologix is leading the regenerative medicine industry with products and educational programs that are transforming the healthcare industry for both patients and physicians.
Learn more at apexbiologix.com or by contacting Sean Woodward.
About APEX Biologix
APEX Biologix is an emerging industry leader in orthobiologics. The company is dedicated to the science and research of innovative biologic medicine and its potential, while supplying physicians with the best products and education available to treat their patients and improve quality of life.
Media Contact
Sean Woodward, APEX Biologix, 1 844-897-4910, Sean@apexbiologix.com
SOURCE APEX Biologix