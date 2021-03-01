(PRNewsfoto/Apexigen, Inc.)

 By Apexigen, Inc.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held March 9 to 11, 2021

The Company's presentation will be available to conference registrants on Tuesday, March 9 at 2:25pm Eastern Time.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9 and 10, 2021

The Company's presentation will be available on-demand to conference registrants.

In addition, Apexigen will be meeting with investors at the following investor conferences:

Cowen's 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, being held March 1 to 4, 2021

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held April 12 to 15, 2021

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its various licensees to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.  

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Sr. Vice President, Business Development

Apexigen

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com

 

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

