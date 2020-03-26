Apexigen_Logo.jpg

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present an overview of the company at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference. The 25-minute presentation includes an interactive Q&A with participants prompted to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

 

About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Sr. Vice President, Business Development
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com 

