ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced today its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We built upon the strong momentum we generated from early in the year and carried it into the second quarter, culminating in strong growth in revenue and net income attributable to the company. Our focus on fighting the pandemic remained at the forefront of our efforts in the quarter, during which we expanded our testing capacity and maintained focus on sustaining our essential business operations that empower our affiliated providers to care for patients and to help quell COVID-19 in our communities," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed.

Dr. Sim continued, "The further investments we've made in our advanced technologies and software will shape the future of our organization, while preserving the cutting-edge nature of our solution and ensuring the scalability required to support our growing membership base. As we close out a strong first half of 2020, we are well positioned to capitalize on ever changing industry dynamics and we are confident in our ability to deliver on our full year guidance."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:

  • Total revenue of $165.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 27% as compared to $130.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to our acquisitions of Alpha Care Medical Group on May 31, 2019 and Accountable Health Care IPA on August 30, 2019, which companies contributed revenue of approximately, $32.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Capitation revenue, net, of $140.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 37% compared to $103.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Capitation revenue represented 85% of our total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Risk pool settlements and incentives revenue of $12.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 7%, as compared to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net income of $81.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to net income of $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 driven primarily by the gain on the sale by Universal Care Acquisition Partners, LLC's ("UCAP") of its 48.9% investment in Universal Care, Inc. ("UCI") to Bright Health Company of California ("Bright"). UCAP is a 100% owned subsidiary of ApolloMed's affiliate, Allied Physicians of California IPA ("APC") and its 48.9% investment in UCI is an excluded asset that remains solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders. As such, the gain on sale did not affect the net income and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed.
  • Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to preferred dividends ApolloMed received from APC.

Guidance:

The Company's stable, subscription-based revenue model allows it to maintain its previously disclosed 2020 guidance for total revenue, net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Net income and EBITDA include the impact of the gain of approximately $99.6 million related to the sale of UCAP's 48.9% investment in UCI to Bright, which closed on April 30, 2020. As UCI was an excluded asset and remained solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders, the gain on sale did not affect the net income and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed.

The Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020, is as follows:

  • Maintain total revenue of between $665.0 million and $675.0 million,
  • Maintain net income of between $100.0 million and $110.0 million,
  • Maintain EBITDA of between $155.0 million and $167.0 million, and
  • Maintain adjusted EBITDA of between $75.0 million and $90.0 million.

Refer to the "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Refer to our discussion of "Forward-Looking Statements" within this press release for additional information.

For more details on ApolloMed's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, please refer to ApolloMed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is accessible at www.sec.gov.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 302,732 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal  to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by APC, a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based, high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner.  ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA), Accountable Health Care IPA (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform).  For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020, continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts, as well as the impact of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's business, operations, and financial results. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)








June 30,


December 31,



2020


2019






Assets










Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$

152,441



$

103,189


Restricted cash




75


Investment in marketable securities


117,656



116,539


Receivables, net


17,588



11,004


Receivables, net – related parties


59,328



48,136


Other receivables


15,919



16,885


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


11,188



10,315


Loans receivable


6,425



6,425


Loans receivable – related parties




16,500







Total current assets


380,545



329,068







Noncurrent assets





Restricted cash


746



746


Land, property and equipment, net


11,485



12,130


Intangible assets, net


94,790



103,012


Goodwill


239,053



238,505


Investments in other entities – equity method


26,817



28,427


Investments in privately held entities


37,075



896


Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,219



14,248


Other assets


22,487



1,681







Total noncurrent assets


452,672



399,645







Total assets


$

833,217



$

728,713








Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity










Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

24,788



$

27,279


Fiduciary accounts payable


1,853



2,027


Medical liabilities


70,273



58,725


Income taxes payable


42,210



4,529


Dividend payable


431



271


Finance lease liabilities


102



102


Operating lease liabilities


3,350



2,990


Current portion of long-term debt


9,500



9,500







Total current liabilities


152,507



105,423







Noncurrent liabilities





Deferred tax liability


13,654



18,269


Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion


355



416


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


17,418



11,373


Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs


230,455



232,172







Total noncurrent liabilities


261,882



262,230







Total liabilities


414,389



367,653







Mezzanine equity





Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation


210,980



168,725







Stockholders' equity





Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding





Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding





Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 36,309,513 and 35,908,057 shares outstanding, excluding 17,475,707 and 17,458,810 treasury shares, at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively


36



36


Additional paid-in capital


163,986



159,608


Retained earnings


43,001



31,905




207,023



191,549







Noncontrolling interest


825



786







Total stockholders' equity


207,848



192,335







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity


$

833,217



$

728,713


 

 

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)










Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

 June 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019










Revenue









Capitation, net


$

140,949



$

103,224



$

281,370



$

174,740


Risk pool settlements and incentives


12,003



11,191



23,239



21,285


Management fee income


8,690



10,353



17,505



19,349


Fee-for-service, net


2,270



3,878



5,697



7,959


Other income


1,257



1,404



2,463



2,473











Total revenue


165,169



130,050



330,274



225,806











Operating expenses









Cost of services


136,079



101,363



280,283



184,795


General and administrative expenses


11,556



11,818



23,390



22,081


Depreciation and amortization


4,628



4,455



9,330



8,872


Provision for doubtful accounts




(2,314)





(1,363)











Total expenses


152,263



115,322



313,003



214,385











Income from operations


12,906



14,728



17,271



11,421











Other income (expense)









Income (loss) from equity method investments


834



(42)



2,888



(892)


Gain on sale of equity method investment


99,647





99,647




Interest expense


(2,673)



(311)



(5,541)



(522)


Interest income


863



474



1,792



797


Other income


1,282



24



1,384



211











Total other income (expense), net


99,953



145



100,170



(406)











Income before provision for income taxes


112,859



14,873



117,441



11,015











Provision for income taxes


31,858



4,209



33,453



2,801











Net income


81,001



10,664



83,988



8,214











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


73,957



7,119



72,892



4,529











Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.


$

7,044



$

3,545



$

11,096



$

3,685











Earnings per share – basic


$

0.20



$

0.10



$

0.31



$

0.11











Earnings per share – diluted


$

0.19



$

0.09



$

0.30



$

0.10


 

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION







Capitated Membership (in thousands)







June 30,
2020


December 31,
2019


December 31,
2018







     MSO

519



421



665


     IPA

541



530



265


     ACO

29



29



30








Total lives under management

1,089



980



960


 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)










Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019










Net income


$

81,001



$

10,664



$

83,988



$

8,214


     Depreciation and amortization


4,628



4,455



9,330



8,872


     Provision for income taxes


31,858



4,209



33,453



2,801


     Interest expense


2,673



311



5,541



522


     Interest income


(863)



(474)



(1,792)



(797)


EBITDA


119,297



19,165



130,520



19,612











     (Income) loss from equity method investments


(834)



42



(2,888)



892


     Gain on sale of equity method investment


(99,647)





(99,647)




     Other income


(1,282)



(24)



(1,384)



(211)


     Provider bonus payments


2,000





2,000



10,000


     Provision for doubtful accounts




(2,314)





(1,363)


     Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs


4,070





8,833




Adjusted EBITDA


$

23,604



$

16,869



$

37,434



$

28,930


 

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)



Year Ending



December 31, 2020






Low


High

 Net income (1)


$

100,000



$

110,000


     Depreciation and amortization


18,000



20,000


     Provision for income taxes


30,000



31,000


     Interest expense


8,000



9,000


     Interest income


(1,000)



(3,000)


EBITDA (1)


155,000



167,000







     Income from equity method investments (2)


(95,000)



(94,000)


     Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs


15,000



17,000


Adjusted EBITDA


$75,000



$90,000




(1)

Net income and EBITDA includes the gain on sale of UCAP's 48.9% investment in UCI to Bright, which closed on April 30, 2020. UCAP is a 100% owned subsidiary of APC and its 48.9% investment in UCI is an excluded asset that remains solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders. As such, the gain on sale did not affect the net income and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed.

(2)

Income from equity method investments is mainly attributed to the sale of UCAP's 48.9% investment in UCI to Bright, which closed on April 30, 2020. UCAP is a 100% owned subsidiary of APC and its 48.9% investment in UCI is an excluded asset that remains solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders. As such, the gain on sale did not affect the net income and adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed.

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income (loss). These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations,  for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income from equity method investments and other income earned that are not related to the Company's normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the effect on EBITDA of certain IPAs we recently acquired.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core and non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

