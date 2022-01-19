TYSONS, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo, the leading provider of enterprise imaging and clinical multimedia management solutions, today announced it has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of Apollo's enterprise imaging solution, arcc® for Pathology, by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.
Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.
"We are honored and excited to be awarded a Vizient Innovative Technology contract, offering Vizient members access to arcc for Pathology at contracted pricing, said Mark Newburger, Apollo President and CEO. "As the Apollo Repository for Clinical Content, arcc, provides health systems, Pathology labs and clinicians with access to its enterprise imaging solution, arcc, to support the workflows and management of Digital Pathology imaging to deliver positive care outcomes in a more efficient manner."
"Congratulations to Apollo for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. "Our member council recommended arcc for Pathology for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care."
arcc for Pathology includes a focused workflow solution for Pathology to centrally and securely manage pathology images and their associated metadata. arcc provides a secure, web-based platform for remote telepathology consultations including live, remote microscopic viewing, multi-specialty collaboration, and enables device acquisition flexibility.
Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.
If you are a Vizient member, you can email Apollo at sales@apolloei.com to learn more.
About Apollo
Apollo is a healthcare IT company with a reputation for delivering quality Enterprise Imaging solutions that address both clinical multimedia workflow management needs and vendor neutral storage requirements. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging solution, arcc, provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can acquire, view, manage, store, and securely access all clinical content. arcc is the industry's only mature enterprise imaging solution that provides direct device integration, clinical content management, reporting, workflows, and modules for 45 specialty-specific departments throughout the health system. Used successfully in hospitals across the United States and Canada for 28 years. Visit https://www.apolloei.com/.
Media Contact
Lisa Haas, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, +1 (703) 288-1474, Lhaas@apolloei.com
SOURCE Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp