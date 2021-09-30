TYSONS, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo, the leading provider of enterprise imaging and clinical multimedia management solutions, today announced that it has released the latest version of its enterprise imaging solution, arcc®.
The Apollo Repository for Clinical Content, arcc v10.5, is an Enterprise Imaging platform which supports the entire health enterprise and combined with the EHR, completes the Comprehensive Health Record (CHR). Apollo provides fully integrated modules that can be used by every department/specialty in the health system. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging portfolio enables clinicians to deliver positive care outcomes in a more efficient manner by centrally and securely managing clinical images and their associated metadata. Apollo allows a health system to reap all the benefits of an automated clinical multimedia management system with data security and the flexibility to keep processes that work and enhance or re-engineer those that do not.
"We continue to expand our capabilities in providing "One Patient – One Record" solutions," said Apollo CEO Mark Newburger. "Our Enterprise Imaging solution, arcc, is built on the premise that a true Enterprise Imaging solution must not only address archiving but must also address clinical workflows. This release continues to enable our customers to effectively and securely streamline their point of care image workflows and integrate all patient images, regardless of the source."
arcc v10.5 is comprised of several modules. arccCore is an enterprise clinical content repository and IT management platform that incorporates VNA functionality, enterprise imaging management tools, advanced security and reporting, storage management, and much more. arccClinical is the clinical application that is specifically designed to be used in any clinical specialty with full integration to the EMR and EMR-driven workflows. arccClinical provides both orders- and encounters-based workflows for 45 specialty-specific departments across the healthcare enterprise. This enables every department throughout the enterprise to acquire, manage, and securely access all clinical content through one platform. It provides the ability to interface with modality devices across the enterprise and ensure the accurate assignment of relevant metadata.
The arccClinical universal viewer supports viewing images from various modalities side by side within a user's clinical context. arccClinical interfaces with the EMR providing the ability to view DICOM studies and non-DICOM clinical images directly from the EMR. The arccMobile app provides customers with a secure solution and user experience to securely capture pictures or video recordings via mobile devices and immediately upload and use these images in patient care. Incorporating both orders- and encounters-based workflows, arccMobile is easy to use by healthcare providers across the health system.
About Apollo
Apollo is a healthcare IT company with a reputation for delivering quality Enterprise Imaging solutions that address both clinical multimedia workflow management needs and vendor neutral storage requirements. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging solution, arcc, provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can acquire, view, manage, store, and securely access all clinical content. arcc is the industry's only mature enterprise imaging solution that provides direct device integration, clinical content management, reporting, workflows, and modules for 45 specialty-specific departments throughout the health system. Used successfully in hospitals across the United States and Canada for 28 years, visit https://www.apolloei.com/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Lisa Haas, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, +1 (703) 288-1474, Lhaas@apolloei.com
SOURCE Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp