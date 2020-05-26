Responds to Whole-of-America Pandemic Plan
WESTON, FL, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today that it has donated much needed medicines in the fight against COVID-19 to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The response by Apotex Corp. comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a general request for information from industry about critical resources.
"Now more than ever, we play a critical role in ensuring patients have access to essential medicines," said Kiran Krishnan, Senior Vice-President, Global Regulatory Affairs. "For more than 45 years, support for communities in need has been a foundational part of our culture. Given our existing footprint in the US, combined with our portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to donate these much-needed medicines to the US Federal Government."
The donation is close to 300,000 vials of FDA-approved injectable medicines used regularly in treating pneumonia, in patients with COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units (ICU). This equates to more than 35,000 5-day course of treatments. Apotex Corp. was able to make this donation because of continuous assessment regarding product demand, and adjustments to manufacturing and distribution schedules. This approach ensures donations do not impact patients who rely on these essential medicines every day.
Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.