WESTON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. launched the authorized generic version of Combigan® (Brimonidine Timolol OPSO 0.2%/0.5%) in the United States.

Brimonidine Timolol is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  

"We are proud to provide American patients with cost savings by bringing the first generic version of Combigan to patients, allowing for a low-cost, high-quality solution," said Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.

According to the Association for Accessible Medicines U.S. Generic & Biosimilar Medicines Savings Report 2021, the U.S. health care system has saved nearly $2.4 trillion in the last 10 years due to the availability of affordable generics.

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

