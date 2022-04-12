WESTON, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today its release of Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injection (albumin-bound), a generic version of Abraxane® in the United States.

Paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

"We are proud to provide Americans with a generic option of this important medication," said Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp. "This launch provides patients with a high-quality medication at an affordable price."

About Apotex Corp.

Apotex Corp. is a US based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

ABRAXANE® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC. Abraxis BioScience, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

All media inquiries:

Jordan Berman

Vice-President, Global Corporate Affairs

PH: 416-401-7487

Mobile: 647-272-2287

SOURCE Apotex Corp.

