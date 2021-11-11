BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The only pill organizers endorsed by the Arthritis Foundation® come from Apothecary Products, a global leader in consumer wellness products.
The Ezy Dose® push button line, including the Push Button AM/PM Weekly Pill Organizer, has been certified by the Arthritis Foundation as an Ease of Use product. The Arthritis Foundation states that, "Ease of Use products have been specifically designed and certified to make tasks easier for people who live in pain." Products such as the Ezy Dose push button pill organizers remove some of the burden of accomplishing everyday tasks for those suffering any level of arthritis pain.
"Our purpose is to help consumers improve their health and wellness, and we are committed to designing products that do that," said Marketing Director Dan Flygare. "A push button on a pill organizer is a simple but highly effective way to help make an everyday task a little easier."
Ezy Dose Push Button Pill Organizers were designed by pharmacists and feature large, strain-free push buttons that pop open each compartment, removing the burden on fingers or hands caused by pinching or pulling. The push button grants easy access to the pill organizer, allowing even those with arthritis pain or dexterity concerns to organize their daily medications to prevent confusion and aid in sticking to a correct and consistent medication plan.
In addition to the Push Button AM/PM Weekly Pill Organizer, other Ezy Dose pill planners that fall under the Ease of Use certification include:
- Ezy Dose Push Button Weekly Pill Organizer (Med)
- Ezy Dose Push Button Weekly Pill Organizer (XL)
- Ezy Dose Push Button Weekly Pill Organizer (2XL)
- Ezy Dose Push Button Weekly AM/PM Pill Organizer
- Ezy Dose Push Button Medtime Planner (2XL)
"Pill organizers make it easier to keep track of which medications you've already taken," said Senior Marketing Manager Jennifer Kallemeyn. "This is especially important when you have multiple medications to take in a day, take different medications on different schedules, or need to take certain medications at specific times. It can be a lot to remember, but a pill planner can help keep things organized."
The Ease of Use program uses independent testers to ensure products that earn this endorsement make everyday tasks easier for those living with arthritis. Arthritis affects 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S., making it the number one cause of disability in the country. As such, products that earn the Ease of Use label are making everyday tasks easier for a large portion of the population.
"Apothecary Products is proud to be a part of the solution," Flygare said.
About Apothecary Products:
Founded in 1975, Apothecary Products is a global leader in consumer wellness products. Apothecary Products brands help consumers improve their health and wellness and support pharmacists and the patients they serve with innovative pharmacy products. Apothecary Products' retail brands, Ezy Dose®, Flents®, Protechs® and Wipe 'N Clear® are market leaders in medication management, pharmacy supply and eye, ear and injury care. Apothecary Products is a worldwide partner with the majority of US retailers (food, drug, mass, club), independent pharmacies and drug wholesalers and has an international presence in over 80 countries. Acquired by Norwest Equity Partners in 2014, Apothecary Products is poised to grow its leadership position by offering the best in branded consumer products and pharmacy supplies to all major classes of trade.
