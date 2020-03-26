CINCINNATI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tultex, an apparel brand under TSC Apparel, is redirecting its efforts to produce face masks for the healthcare industry amid the widespread shortage.
Tultex has a history of adapting its business operations to help the country in uncertain times.
"Since 1935, we have been stepping up to help our country in times of crisis," Debbie Gonzalez, VP of merchandising and brand management at TSC Apparel and Tultex said. "Our brand was an official supplier of sweatshirts to the U.S. Army during World War II. We have always been equipped to produce large quantities of product quickly. In this case, we want to help the healthcare workers in any way we can. We've built our foundation on helping out in times of need, and we're committed to continuing the work we started."
The Tultex Facemask is a reusable multi-ply 30 singles mask made from 100% U.S. cotton and is washable and breathable. Production will begin immediately, and the company believes it will produce 1 million to 2 million masks per week. Tultex will primarily be supporting healthcare professionals, hospitals, nursing homes, and frontline workers. The product will also be available to consumers. These masks are not medical-grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks.
"When we heard the countless stories of healthcare professionals working with patients without masks or desperately trying to reuse them, we knew we had to step in and help," Dave Klotter, CEO of TSC Apparel said. "Our social responsibility is to work to provide solutions and keep our TSC associates working."
Visit the wholesale website www.tscapparel.com or the retail website tultex.com, and check out Tultex on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@TultexApparel). To join the Tultex community, visit the Tultex Creators Page.
About Tultex:
For nearly 100 years, Tultex has embodied the American entrepreneurial spirit, building an enduring and dynamic business based on quality, customer service, and innovation.
A pioneer in fleece garments, Tultex, then known as the Sale Knitting Company, provided important support to the armed services during World War II. Afterward, as a new generation went to college in the '50s and '60s, Tultex dressed them for pep rallies and protests. As the country discovered fitness in the '70s, Tultex cheered it on, and in the '80s, '90s and beyond, as the humble sweatshirt became a must-have fashion item, Tultex was at the leading edge. Now in the digital age, Tultex keeps looking forward, wired for global industry but never losing sight of our hometown roots.
Contact: Ardyst Zigler, PR Strategist at Influence & Co.
Phone: (407) 721-0130
Email: azigler@influenceandco.com