IRVINE, Calfi., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint research effort studying the genetics of the androgen receptor in androgenetic alopecia, scientists discover a possible genetic variation that pre-disposes COVID-19 patients to develop severe symptoms. The team led by Andy Goren, MD Medical Researcher and Co-Investigator with the Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid, Spain, Sergio Vano Galvan from the Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal, Sabina Herrera, MD from the Infectious Disease Department at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal and Carlos G. Wambier, MD, PhD from the Alpert Medical School of Brown University has initiated a study to discover the possible genetics variants leading to COVID-19 mortality. The study titled "In-vitro Diagnostic Test to Predict COVID-19 Mortality and Disease Severity" (NCT04368897) is currently recruiting subjects. According to Dr. Goren: "certain genetic variants in the androgen receptor may also identify COVID-19 patients responsive to anti-androgen therapy." The team is now embarking on a clinical study to explore the use of anti-androgen therapy in COVID-19 patients. Further, according to Dr. Wambier: "We hope that this study will help us understand the gender bias and also to identify why particular masculine phenotypes and ethnic groups are more vulnerable to COVID19. This is a core issue for appropriate therapy."

The study is part of Applied Biology's AndroCoV project. Additional information can be found at http://appliedbiology.com/AppliedBiologyTheAndroCoVProject.html

ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss. 

Contact:
Monica Naegle
949-387-4526
press@appliedbiology.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.