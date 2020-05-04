CONCORD, Mass., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced the continuation of their collaboration with Zymeworks Inc. Applied BioMath will design and deliver a systems pharmacology model for a therapeutic platform Zymeworks has in development. The model will evaluate the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) parameters of several variations of Zymeworks' novel platform with the goal of selecting a lead design with the widest therapeutic window. The model will then be used to predict the optimal properties of a potential drug candidate as well as to guide dosing strategy for pivotal preclinical models.
"Working with the team at Applied BioMath has proven to be quite valuable in guiding a number of our R&D projects," said Rupert Davies, PhD, Director of Pharmacokinetics at Zymeworks. "Through this extended collaboration, we hope to quickly identify optimal parameters for our new platform technologies and biotherapeutics as well as streamline development plans. We look forward to continuing our work with them as we advance additional product candidates towards clinical testing."
Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of their mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis.
"It is our goal to help biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies understand the potential that systems pharmacology holds for drug R&D," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We are proud that Zymeworks has chosen to continue to work with us based on the value we've been able to bring to previous projects. It's continued collaborations like these that will help bring biotherapeutics to market and to patients more quickly."
About Applied BioMath
Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.
Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.
Press contact:
Kristen Zannella
kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com