CONCORD, Mass., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced they have entered a two-year strategic partnership with Xencor, Inc. Applied BioMath will provide services related to mathematical modeling, simulation, analysis, and visualization, which may include systems pharmacology, quantitative systems pharmacology, computational biology, experiment design, mechanistic pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), traditional empirical PK/PD, physiological modeling, statistical analysis, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in support of Xencor's preclinical and clinical drug development projects.
"We are honored to enter the next phase of our relationship with Xencor," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Our strategic partnerships streamline the ability to work on multiple projects across a partner's portfolio much more quickly while remaining agile."
Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis.
"Throughout our relationship with Applied BioMath, we have gained significant value from our investment and established what we consider an extension of our own R&D organization," said John Desjarlais, PhD, Senior Vice President, Research & Chief Scientific Officer of Xencor, Inc. "As a result, we have defined a more comprehensive and structured partnership which will allow us to apply their mathematical modeling approaches across our broad portfolio of XmAb® bispecific antibody and cytokine drug candidates. We look forward to collaborating more closely to support critical decisions using systems pharmacology modeling."
Applied BioMath and Xencor have been collaborating since March of 2018 on many of Xencor's novel bispecific antibody and cytokine programs, providing systems pharmacology modeling to help support and inform the development of these programs at the lead optimization, clinical candidate selection, first-in-human dosing and clinical stages.
About Applied BioMath
Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.
