TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although the clinical research community invests substantial capital into developing new treatments for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, success remains elusive, with 85 percent to 99 percent of clinical trials failing to result in approval for new treatments. Reasons for the relatively low success rates are manyfold, but research in most CNS indications shares overlapping challenges, such as the subjective nature of clinician-reported outcome assessments on which many CNS endpoints are based, increasing placebo response, eligibility criteria, and burdensome requirements for sites or patients.
The increasing digitalization of research processes, and the resultant proliferation in electronic data generated, present new opportunities for research teams.
In this webinar, Signant's clinical experts and guest panelists discuss data analytics approaches to improving CNS trial outcomes. Register for this topical, virtual event to learn how clinical and data science teams can collaboratively monitor and proactively manage endpoint data quality throughout a trial.
Featured topics will include:
- Managing data quality at sites
- Using artificial intelligence to identify at-risk raters
- Identifying appropriate, reliable participants in schizophrenia and early Alzheimer's disease trials based on instrument data
Join Alan Kott, MDur, Practice Leader, Data Analytics, Signant Health; John Harrison, PhD, Principal Consultant, Metis Cognition Ltd.; and Colin Sauder, PhD, Director, Clinical Scientist, Karuna Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Applying Advanced Analytics to Overcome CNS Trial Challenges.
