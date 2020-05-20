NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group is proud to partner with Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) DMV Chapter to provide support for first responders during the COVID-19 Crisis.
Wall Street Alliance Group and APPNA DMV will collaborate on the following:
- PPE Mask distribution to the hospital
- Establishing free COVID-19 testing facilities
- Local food distribution to children & families in need in DC, MD & VA.
- COVID -19 Financial Relief Updates
- Homeless shelter support
- COVID Frontline educational seminar
Lead by Dr. Samia Piracha, Dr. Tayyib Rana and Dr. Habib Chotani, APPNA DMV recognized early on that it could provide much needed support to the community and to the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis. "We teamed up first with Wall Street Alliance Group to educate physicians affected by the COVID-19 financial crisis about various governmental support programs available and are thrilled to partner with them again to provide assistance to first responders during this critical period," said Habib Chotani, Social Chair Committee of APPNA DMV.
"We are on the front lines of the financial crisis and are working hard to support the physician community," said Aadil Zaman, Senior Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group. "APPNA DMV Chapter is an ideal partner for us as it is a vibrant chapter for APPNA and is providing assistance to people who are in dire need during this pandemic," said Syed Nishat, Senior Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group.
"APPNA DMV and the leadership of Wall Street Alliance Group share the core mission value of service to those in need, especially the underprivileged, allowing for a great partnership," said Dr. Samia Piracha, APPNA DMV President.
Dr. Tayyib Rana, APPNA DMV COVID-19 Task Force Chair and recent Past President emphasized the importance of leadership during this difficult time. He encouraged members of the community to reach out to APPNA DMV and Wall Street Alliance Group leadership for assistance.
About Wall Street Alliance Group:
Wall Street Alliance Group is a nationally recognized wealth management firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm operates on a Fiduciary capacity serving high net worth clients and is on a mission to empower first-generation immigrants achieve financial well-being. Wall Street Alliance has a team of advisors with expertise in areas such as Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Portfolio Management, 401(k) plans, Defined Benefit plans, Special Needs planning, Physician Financial planning and Trust services. Please visit www.wallstreetag.com.
Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Wall Street Alliance Group and Securities America are separate companies. They are independently owned and operated.
About APPNA DMV:
Incorporated in 1977, the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America represents over 18,000 physicians living and practicing in North America and is dedicated to the ongoing social welfare and medical education of both its members and the greater communities in the United States and in Pakistan. APPNA DMV is part of APPNA. The mission of APPNA DMV is executed through the vision and action of a dedicated team. This is carried out via concurrent or consecutive projects that support education, health, and humanitarian causes. This includes Disaster and Humanitarian relief to affected areas, acute and long term medical services through volunteer healthcare provider programs, and the provision of much needed infrastructure, supplies, and monetary assistance to those affected and in need.
For Media:
APPNA DMV
Dr. Habib Chotani, Regional Medical Director, Privia Medical Group, 703-212-9190
Wall Street Alliance Group
Joann Woodrops, 240186@email4pr.com, 866-535-8771