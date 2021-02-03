SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 2, 2021, AppointmentPlus enterprise appointment scheduling software surpassed one million COVID-19 vaccine appointments being booked through the application. Some of the largest pharmacy chains in the U.S., as well as numerous local health departments and other vaccine administrators, are using the software to allow those they serve to book online.
AppointmentPlus founder, Bob La Loggia, noted, "It has been sobering to see the pandemic raging on here in the U.S. and abroad. It's hard to believe that this virus has taken nearly 450,000 American lives and almost 2,300,000 globally. But, with the incredible efforts of pharmaceutical companies, the government and educational institutions, we finally have a vaccine – and a way out of this pandemic. We are both honored and humbled that we get to play such an important role in getting people vaccinated and helping to defeat this virus."
Because of the sense of urgency, vaccine administrators have worked at breakneck speed to get appointment scheduling rolled out at their facilities. A director in a large pharmacy chain that recently went live said, "It was an amazing team effort on this initiative to stand up a brand new application and supporting APIs in just a few weeks. It's a great foundation we can continue to build on."
With its focus on security, HIPAA compliance, and scalability, AppointmentPlus' application is well-suited to these larger healthcare entities' needs.
The system can accommodate both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, even though they have different second-dose time periods – 21 days and 28 days, respectively. The system is also able to accommodate additional vaccines when the need arises.
AppointmentPlus already serves thousands of pharmacy, health department, and medical office locations. But this number is poised to expand quickly based on a recent partnership with a large pharmaceutical distribution company.
"Appointment scheduling is integral to getting the vaccine out in an orderly fashion to as many people as quickly as possible. We are ready to continue expanding and helping more and more facilities streamline this process," added La Loggia.
AppointmentPlus is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was recently acquired by DaySmart Software, Inc. Its enterprise-scale appointment scheduling application is used by some of the largest healthcare organizations in the world. Since its inception, nearly a billion appointments have been booked through the platform.
