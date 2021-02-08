Appriss Health provides trusted technology solutions to improve public health. In collaboration with state governments, we built the nation’s most comprehensive, standards-driven data integration platform to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic. Our platform manages more than 400 million daily transactions and connects states, prescribers, pharmacies and hospitals across the U.S. For more information, please visit apprisshealth.com and follow Appriss Health on Twitter and LinkedIn. (PRNewsfoto/Appriss Health)