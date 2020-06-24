LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apria Healthcare is celebrating 25 years of improving the quality of life for its patients at home.
Apria was formed in 1995 when two of the leading U.S. home healthcare companies were combined. Since its inception, Apria has dedicated itself to providing exceptional service and outstanding care. In addition, its employees strive to be an integral part of the local communities where they live and work.
Over the years, Apria has provided equipment and service to patients in disaster-struck areas, demonstrated its commitment to veterans and military spouses through hiring programs and initiated green earth projects to salvage repair parts and recycle scrap metal on unusable equipment.
"During floods, wildfires, hurricanes and now a pandemic, Apria has a proud tradition of delivering much-needed respiratory and home medical equipment to its patients, regardless of the circumstances," said Dan Starck, Apria's Chief Executive Officer.
With 25 years of experience, Apria has grown into a leading national provider of home healthcare products and services, with over 275 local branch offices across the United States, and approximately 6,500 employees.
Today the Company is proud to provide care for over 1.8 million patients each year. Through its products and services, Apria provides a new beginning for its patients—in many cases the chance to return home from the hospital to resume their lives.
"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we want to take the time to express our gratitude and appreciation for our patients and employees who made this milestone possible," added Starck. "Apria's top priority has and continues to be the care and well-being of our valued patients, and we look forward to serving them in the years to come."
About Apria Healthcare Group Inc.
Apria is a privately held company managed by affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Through its Apria Healthcare LLC operating unit, Apria provides home respiratory therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, and home medical equipment through more than 275 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii and serves more than 1.8 million patients each year. With over $1 billion in annual revenues, Apria is one of the nation's largest and leading home healthcare companies. Apria was the first company of its type to obtain voluntary accreditation from The Joint Commission and has been continuously accredited for more than 25 years. For more information, visit www.apria.com.
