LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apria Healthcare, one of the nation's largest providers of home healthcare and equipment services, is dedicating its full efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) healthcare crisis. Throughout this unprecedented pandemic, Apria is partnering with hospitals, doctors, insurance providers, and suppliers to support local communities and secure proper care for patients in need.
Apria's top priority is ensuring its employees and patients stay healthy and safe — a commitment the company takes very seriously.
Apria's clinical practices have been validated through a comprehensive accreditation process with the Joint Commission. These include Apria's established infection control procedures that are compliant with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations.
With over 275 local branch offices and 500 licensed clinicians, Apria is well-prepared to continue to provide exceptional service and outstanding care to its over 1.8 million patients.
Most importantly, Apria's services remain open to new patients who require vital healthcare at home, including the nation's most critical patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses. Apria has taken on a pivotal role during this crucial time, having helped a large number of COVID-19 patients in the New York metropolitan area alone.
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Apria has implemented additional safety measures to ensure the safest environment for patients and employees: contactless delivery, virtual instruction on proper use of equipment, personal protective equipment to safeguard our employees and telehealth tactics.
Apria's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Starck, stated "As the status of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Apria is closely monitoring information coming in from health experts and government agencies. We are taking all precautions necessary to keep our employees and patients safe — we're prepared to adjust our procedures accordingly and quickly adapt to changing situations."
Apria is also working with hospitals to help free up the much-needed capacity. Local Apria representatives are in close communication with discharge planners and hospital staff to help facilitate the transition of patients from hospitals to homes, enabling them to continue to receive critical therapy while freeing hospital bed space for other critical patients.
Starck further stated that "Amidst the coronavirus crisis, Apria is prepared to provide critical home healthcare services for our patients, safely and without interruption. As we actively battle this pandemic on the frontline, the health and well-being of our employees and patients are paramount to us. We are proud to support the dedicated effort across the healthcare community to provide patients in need with high-quality care."
About Apria Healthcare Group Inc.
Apria is a privately held company managed by affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Through its Apria Healthcare LLC operating unit, Apria provides home respiratory therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, and home medical equipment through more than 275 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii and serves more than 1.8 million patients each year. With over $1 billion in annual revenues, Apria is one of the nation's largest and leading home healthcare companies. Apria was the first company of its type to obtain voluntary accreditation from The Joint Commission and has been continuously accredited for more than 25 years. For more information, visit www.apria.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Elizabeth O'Hare
(949) 285-1894
elizabeth.ohare@apria.com