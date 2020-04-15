BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the nation's leading innovator in tech-enabled behavioral health engagement, today announced further expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of aptihealth co-founder Joe Kelly, LCSW, as Clinical Operations Director.
"Joe brings a wealth of behavioral health experience to our team, working extensively in both the in-patient and out-patient settings," said Dan Pickett, aptihealth CEO. "As one of the co-founders of aptihealth, he's been instrumental in leading the design of the aptihealth clinical workflow that's focused on providing personalized care to help patients get better faster, for positive, life-changing results."
Joe has been integral in the development and testing of the aptihealth platform from its origin. He is focused on behavioral health integration through evidence-based treatment practices. He's leading the development of innovative treatment delivery methods through aptihealth's user-friendly technology that more effectively serves all behavioral health stakeholders, from payor to providers, and patients.
"Being able to bridge the gap between research and the clinical setting using technology to improve the lives of patients is fulfilling," said Kelly. "The tools we're developing for practitioners are innovating care delivery and we're seeing patients achieve their goals for better mental health in a much faster timeframe. This is truly rewarding work."
With 30 years of experience as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Joe has been involved in many aspects of the behavioral health industry. Joe worked for Value Options in clinical and care utilization management roles. He has also maintained a thriving private practice for the last 15 years serving individuals, couples, and families experiencing a wide verity of mental health and substance abuse disorders. Joe is a Member of the National Association of Social Workers.
About aptihealth
aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that seamlessly integrates physical and behavioral healthcare. Our platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, and individuals with our proprietary assessment and treatment management protocols to get and keep people healthier faster. aptihealth's investors include Hudson River Capital Holdings, KASA Investments and Timber IV. For more information, visit www.aptihealth.com.
