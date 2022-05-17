Aquavit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Aquavit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 By Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aquavit") today announced that it has appointed Senior Vice President Timothy Sherwood as Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to the promotion, Sherwood headed up Aquavit's Global Commercial Operations. Effective immediately, Sherwood will assume responsibility for overall administration, commercial operations, business development and strategy.  Sherwood will also be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of Aquavit's investments and ensuring operational excellence across the company.

"Tim is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results.  He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Aquavit, with a laser-focus on operational excellence," said Sobin Chang, President and CEO, Aquavit. "We are so thrilled to promote great talent from within our organization."

Sherwood joined Aquavit in early 2019 as Vice President of Finance and Human Resources and quickly moved into the role of Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations. He has over 18 years of experience in finance, accounting, operations, strategic planning, and human resources across various industries. Prior to joining Aquavit, he was Vice President of Finance at an internationally recognized consulting firm.

"Aquavit's strategy has never been more compelling, and we have won the hearts and minds of our customers," said Sherwood. "I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation tied with operational excellence."

About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a high-tech pharmaceutical company that provides a comprehensive range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device technologies. Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on personalized medicine to improve patients' health, maximize the efficiency of our medical community, and support the pharmacoeconomics of payers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquavit-pharmaceuticals-inc-names-timothy-sherwood-chief-operating-officer-301549214.html

SOURCE Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.