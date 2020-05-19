ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipid peroxidation is one of the most commonly reported indices of oxidative stress and has been implicated as a contributing factor in a range of degenerative diseases, including diabetes (1), cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease (2) and psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia (3). Lipid peroxidation assays are widely used to assess oxidative damage in disease models, and Malondialdehyde (MDA) is one of the most commonly reported biomarkers of lipid peroxidation in research and clinical studies.
The DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Detection Kit provides a simple, fast and user-friendly protocol to measure MDA in samples exposed to oxidative stress. The test is used to help better understand basic mechanisms of oxidative stress and study how to prevent negative outcomes associated with related diseases.
In the assay, MDA and other reactive aldehydes react with TBA to produce the pink-colored species that absorbs at 530–540 nm. Byproducts of lipid oxidation are considered thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) and are easily quantified using Arbor Assays' DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Detection Kit (Cat. No. K077-H1). The TBARS test is an easy and cost-effective method and is widely used for routine analysis of MDA in clinical, biological and food research laboratories.
Russell Hart, CSO Arbor Assays: "Arbor Assays is committed to supporting biomedical research with the highest quality laboratory tools and services. We are pleased to introduce our TBARS/MDA as an important addition to our extensive catalog of oxidative stress products. The new assay is a powerful tool for researchers studying the basic oxidative stress mechanisms linked to a variety of debilitating diseases."
About Malondialdehyde (MDA)
Malondialdehyde (MDA) is one of the most commonly reported biomarkers of lipid peroxidation in research and clinical studies. MDA results from lipid peroxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids by reactive oxygen species. The production of this MDA is used as a biomarker to measure the level of oxidative stress in an organism.
About the DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Assay Kit
DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Detection Kit is an assay for the in vitro detection and measurement of Malondialdehyde (MDA) in biological samples. The test allows MDA to be measured in up to 88 samples in one hour. In the assay, MDA and other thiobarbituric reactive substances (TBARS) condense with two equivalents of thiobarbituric acid to give a fluorescent pink derivative that can be assayed spectrophotometrically. The DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Detection Kit provides a fast, simple, and user-friendly protocol to measure the MDA in samples exposed to oxidative stress. The assay can be performed in a microtiter plate format, requiring less processing time and sample volume than the traditional assays. Research and reference laboratories can process the assay manually or on an automated robotic platform.
DetectX® TBARS/MDA Universal Colorimetric Detection Kit Features:
- No boiling water baths
- Cost-effective: 2 Plate Kit - Up to 88 samples in duplicate
- Universal: Works with serum, plasma, urine, cells, food samples, and buffer
- Color-coded sample diluent
- 4°C stable, liquid, ready-to-use reagents
About Arbor Assays
Arbor Assays is an immunoassay developer and producer focused on advancing science to improve the lives and well-being of people and wildlife. Founded in 2007, Arbor Assays continues to search for better ways to measure clinically important biomarkers of diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society.
To learn more about how Arbor Assays oxidative stress products are being used in the life science research, please visit ArborAssays.com.
References
1. Pasupathi, P., V. Chandraseker, and U. S. Kumar. 2009. Evaluation of oxidative stress, antioxidant and thyroid hormone status in patients with diabetes mellitus. J. Med. 10: 60–66.
2. Adly, A. A. M. 2010. Oxidative stress and disease: an updated re- view. Res. J. Immunol. 3: 129–145.
3. Tsaluchidu, S., M. Cocchi, L.Tonnello, and B. K. Puri. 2008. Fatty acids and oxidative stress in psychiatric disorders. BMC Psychiatry. 8 (Suppl.): 1–3.
Contact:
Jeff Lehr, marketing@arborassays.com