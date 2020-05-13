Arbor Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application (NDA) for AR19, an Investigational ADHD Prescription Stimulant Treatment Specifically Designed to Resist Physical Manipulation for Nonmedical Misuse or Abuse

If approved, AR19 would be the first-ever FDA-approved ADHD stimulant medication designed to resist manipulation for nonmedical use, which may help to deter misuse and abuse by intranasal, intravenous and smoking routes of administration