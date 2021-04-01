BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") has acquired Tier ONE, LLC ("Tier ONE") located in Newtown, Connecticut. Tier ONE is a leading contract manufacturer of high-precision assemblies and other devices serving various segments in the life science research, and medical diagnostic and laboratory equipment markets. The newly acquired plant and operations joins ARCH Medical Solutions ("AMS"), bolstering ARCH as a diversified supplier noted for growth and scale in the medical products market. The Newtown facility features an impressive breadth of core competencies and provides a strategic location supporting contract manufacturing demands across the U.S. and beyond. These advanced competencies are highly complementary to the existing manufacturing capabilities at AMS locations across the country.
"We are excited to announce this acquisition and welcome Tier ONE colleagues and customers to the ARCH family of companies," said Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions. "This new location, which becomes ARCH Medical Solutions – Newtown, adds a highly capable and experienced team to AMS and expands our presence in the growing healthcare, diagnostic, and life sciences markets. The added capabilities in milling, mill-turn, Swiss machining, and other manufacturing operations that connect the dots of complex assemblies and inventory management fit nicely with our growing customer base and medical device contract manufacturing service offerings. We also are committed to bringing the strength and backing of ARCH to support the ongoing growth of ARCH Medical Solutions – Newtown and our expanding base of customers in the medical device and diagnostics market."
Joe Young, former principal and continuing president, is excited about the benefits the partnership brings. "This is the right decision for our employees and especially for our customers. The AMS model that broadens our offerings will be very beneficial to our customers, and a larger company that offers financial stability and expanded resources will help accelerate our growth," Young said. "Joining forces with ARCH Medical Solutions was not a decision we took lightly. ARCH follows the same core values for their employees and customers that we do at Tier ONE. They also have an industry reputation for excellence. This is why we felt ARCH was the perfect fit."
About ARCH
ARCH, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, manufactures high-quality cutting tools, medical instruments and implants, and precision-machined components for a range of critical applications. ARCH has dozens of facilities strategically located across the country serving the medical, aerospace, defense, and progressive industrial markets. The teams at ARCH are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers.
