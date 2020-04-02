CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners today announced the closing of two new funds, ARCH Venture Fund X and ARCH Venture Fund X Overage, with a combined $1.46 billion to invest in transformative, early stage biotechnology companies.
"ARCH has always been driven to invest in great science to impact human health. There isn't a better illustration of our principles than our all-in battle against COVID-19. The healthcare revolution will be accelerated by the changes that are happening now and we are excited to continue to invest aggressively in risk takers doing truly transformational science," said co-founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen.
ARCH will deploy Fund X and Fund X Overage to invest in early stage companies. While ARCH will frequently co-invest in a company with both funds, Fund X Overage will be utilized in fewer deals requiring larger investments. Limited partners include endowments, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.
"Our companies bring cutting-edge science, tools and talent to bear in developing medicines for a wide range of diseases and conditions faced by millions. With these two new funds, we are continuing that work with urgency and a deep sense of purpose. We invest at all levels, whether it's fifty thousand dollars or hundreds of millions, so that each company and each technology has the best chance to advance and change the landscape," said Managing Director Kristina Burow.
Fund X and Fund X Overage follow ARCH Venture Fund IX and ARCH Venture Fund IX Overage, which closed in 2016 with a combined $1.1 billion. ARCH Venture Fund VIII and ARCH Venture Fund VIII Overage closed in 2014 with a combined $560 million.
"ARCH remains committed to our mission of the last 35 years, advancing the most promising innovations from leading life science and physical sciences research to serve the worldwide community by addressing critical health and well-being challenges. ARCH has been privileged to found, support and invest in groundbreaking new companies pursuing advancements in infectious disease, mental health, immunology, genomic and biological tools, data sciences and ways of reimagining diagnostics and therapies," said co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell.
Early stage ARCH investments have included Illumina, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Juno Therapeutics, Receptos, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Sage Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Codiak Biosciences, Denali Therapeutics, GRAIL, Karuna Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Lyell Immunopharma, Sana Biotechnology, Brii Biosciences, Twist Biosciences, Aviron, Ikaria, Gossamer Bio, Fate Therapeutics, Array Biopharma, Adolor, Quanterix, 908 Devices, Unity Biotechnology, Hua Medicine, deCODE Genetics, Homology Medicines and others.
In the battle against COVID-19, ARCH companies Vir Biotechnology, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines, Brii Biosciences and Sana Biotechnology are currently working to develop COVID-19 therapeutics; Quanterix is advancing technology that can help with clinical testing needs and support clinical trial continuity; Twist Biosciences is advancing genomic and gene engineering tools used in COVID-19 therapeutic and vaccine development; and Bellerophon's inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system recently received emergency expanded access approval from the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of COVID-19.
"ARCH is still willing to sit down with a scientist with a lab notebook to develop and translate great science into great companies. Fundamental science is what drives us and creating new diagnostics and disease modifying and curative therapies is what motivates us," said Managing Director Steve Gillis.
ARCH's Managing Directors include:
About ARCH Venture Partners:
ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the largest early stage technology venture firms in the United States. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.
For more information, visit www.archventure.com.
Contact:
Morgan Warners
mwarners@gpg.com
202-337-0808