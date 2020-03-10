DENVER, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago, a participatory community built on dynamic experiences, deep personal connection and human betterment, welcomes inspired community members to discover their best selves at the edge of their comfort zone.
Co-founded in 2018 by Jared Marquette, Nora Claire, Jason Shepherd and Ryan Boykin, Archipelago connects people through unique gathering spaces and impactful experiences. With a vision to weave a more interconnected city, they host daily events ranging from breathwork classes, entrepreneurial business breakfasts and social happy hours where members have the opportunity to connect and challenge each other through refreshing conversations and innovative wellness modalities.
"We started Archipelago as a place for members to challenge and support each other along their journey of mental, physical and spiritual growth," said Shepherd. "People desire community and belonging but struggle to find ways to truly connect and improve their social well-being."
Archipelago operates multiple spaces in Denver, including a Tahitian style treehouse attic, a maker's garage complete with artisan/craft supplies, a sauna and cold plunge room, and their latest addition, The Forge. The Forge is their clubhouse for larger social events and has a commercial kitchen, enabling them to offer food and beverage programming including blindfolded dinners and experiential culinary classes. Archipelago recently opened a clubhouse in Phoenix, complete with an underground speakeasy, physical recovery studio and flex space for mindful programming.
Archipelago is halfway through its second year and has grown to more than 150 members. "Our growth is truly organic. Most of our members are referred from other members, which validates our assumption that people are seeking greater depth in the way they socialize and connect," said Marquette. "Archipelago members are a diverse mix of curious, open-minded and exceptionally motivated individuals: successful entrepreneurs, a NYT best-selling author, professional athletes, musicians, chefs, business professionals and artists."
Archipelago's greater vision is to weave together the social fabric of the city. Currently, they're developing exciting new partnerships, including one with Denver-based commercial real estate marketplace, REACTIV, which will help them cultivate even more intriguing offerings. Their next large event is an immersive weekend experience from June 12-14th showcasing multiple different venues across Denver and featuring numerous small businesses, artists, musicians and chefs. The event is open to both Archipelago members and the larger Denver community. They are also collaborating with Daybreaker, an early morning dance party phenomenon that hosts events in 28 cities around the world. At Daybreaker, participants start their morning with energy and intention, which includes Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.
As Archipelago moves forward and extends their unique offerings to communities in other cities, the team continues to make quality a priority, taking their journey one day at time. "We're not in a rush. We want to attract kind, curious and open-minded members. If that means we grow at a slower pace, that's fine by us," said Claire.
