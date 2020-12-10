New survey from RxSaver shows many are planning ahead for future costs, such as prescription medications, while prioritizing their overall health more so than in prior years. - Following the instability of 2020, 41% of Americans now place greater emphasis on maintaining their health. - A majority of Americans (88%) anticipate spending the same, if not more, on health care coverage in 2021. - Millennials (23%) and Gen Xers (22%) are significantly more likely than Boomers+ (12%) to have experienced changes to their prescription medication coverage in the last 12 months. - More than one in 10 (13%) of Americans say they have had to pay more for medications than they have in the past since COVID-19 began impacting the US.