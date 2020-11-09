- Etrasimod 2 mg in the primary analysis achieved statistical significance of the registrational endpoint vIGA at week 12 - Etrasimod 2 mg in the primary analysis demonstrated statistical significance in percent change in EASI, EASI-75, and pruritis at week 4 - Etrasimod did not meet the Ph 2b primary endpoint of EASI change from baseline at week 12 - Etrasimod 2 mg in the completer analysis for those with full therapeutic exposure achieved statistical significance in EASI percent change from baseline and vIGA at week 12 - Etrasimod was generally well tolerated, consistent with data in previous trials - More than 80% of participants had vIGA 3 at baseline, indicative of a notably more-moderate population relative to contemporary trials - Arena initiating a Phase 3 program in AD - Arena to host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT)