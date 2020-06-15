SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Katharine Knobil to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Knobil brings more than 20 years of leadership and expertise across a range of areas including global clinical development, health outcomes and medical affairs.
"Dr. Knobil has a wealth of pharmaceutical experience that spans across all phases of research and clinical development. She has an established record of growing and leading successful teams for large organizations and a passion for delivering new potential therapies to patients globally. We are confident that Kate's expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue to advance and expand our robust pipeline," said Tina S. Nova, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arena.
Dr. Knobil currently serves as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at Kaleido Biosciences. Prior to joining Kaleido, she spent more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer. As CMO of GSK, she oversaw and aligned medical affairs, health outcomes, global clinical safety and medical governance across the pharmaceutical, vaccines, and consumer businesses. Previously she served as CMO for Pharmaceuticals at GSK from 2015 to 2017, and prior to that, was senior vice president, Value Evidence and Outcomes. Dr. Knobil first joined GSK in 1997 as a research physician in respiratory clinical development, and subsequently held a number of roles, including leading the European respiratory clinical team, and building the late-stage clinical development for all therapeutic areas in China. Dr. Knobil was named one of 2018's Fiercest Women in Life Sciences by FiercePharma. She has served on the Board of Directors of the National Health Council and has been active with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, and the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute. Dr. Knobil received her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.D. from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and completed a Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Medical School.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.
In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.
ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Dr. Knobil's expected contributions, Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.
