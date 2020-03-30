SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that James C. Mullen has agreed to serve as an independent senior advisor to the Company.
"We are honored to have Jim as an advisor to Arena. In a rapidly evolving industry, and especially in dynamic and challenging times, we rely on our Board and advisors to challenge us to make the best possible decisions for all of our stakeholders," said Amit D. Munshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arena. "With his impressive history of successfully building and growing companies globally, Jim's insights will be critical as we continue to scale a vibrant, sustainable business."
"I am excited about Arena's vision and pipeline," said James C. Mullen. "I look forward to working with Amit and the team - providing guidance as they navigate toward bringing these important medicines to the market."
Mr. Mullen has more than 30 years of experience building leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations on a global scale. Previously, Mr. Mullen served as Chief Executive Officer of Patheon N.V., a leading global provider of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services, until its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in August 2017. Before joining Patheon, Mr. Mullen served as Chief Executive Officer and President at Biogen, Inc., one of the world's largest biotechnology companies. Prior to being named Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mullen held various operating positions at Biogen, including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, International, and Vice President, Operations. Before joining Biogen, he held several manufacturing and engineering positions at SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline plc). Mr. Mullen also serves on the Board of Directors of Insulet Corporation and as Chairman of Board of Directors at Vicarius Pharma AG. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Patheon, Biogen, and PerkinElmer, Inc. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). Mr. Mullen holds a B.S in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an M.B.A. from Villanova University.
