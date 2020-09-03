Arena_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg
By Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that that members of its senior management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, September 9, at 1:20 PM ET
  • Citi 2020 BioPharma Virtual Conference – Hosting investor meetings on Thursday, September 10
  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference – Presenting on Monday, September 14, at 9:30 AM ET
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, September 16, at 2:00 PM ET

A live audio webcast of the available presentations will be posted under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals
ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's participation in upcoming investor conferences and Arena's purpose, work, understanding, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Director, Investor Relations 
mknight@arenapharm.com
858.210.3635

Arena Media Contact: 
IR@arenapharm.com 
858.453.7200 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.