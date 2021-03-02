DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argos Health, a leading provider of complex claims revenue cycle services to hospitals and health systems, today released "Revenue Recovery with ERISA Appeals". The new white paper explores the untapped revenue potential available to health systems through the ERISA appeals process.
"Providers may be due millions in additional revenue under ERISA, but the vast majority of them are unaware of the opportunity," said Troy Roth, Senior Vice President of ERISA Services at Argos Health. "We hope this guide will offer them an introduction to a critical service—particularly at a time when hospital revenues have been severely impacted by COVID-19."
ERISA, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, is one of the most complex federal laws ever passed, and it has been amended dozens of times over nearly four decades. The new white paper explains the ERISA recovery process in detail, including the following key insights:
- Health plans' established rates and policies often conflict with the terms specified in an employer-sponsored benefit plan. When they do, health plans may be triggering an opportunity for discovery and investigation under ERISA.
- ERISA affords healthcare providers the right to pursue appeals outside of any agreements with health plans, and the opportunity for additional revenue is substantial for most healthcare providers.
- With the help of experienced ERISA attorneys and appeals analysts, providers can expect to see a 1% increase in Net Patient Service Revenue.
"Revenue Recovery with ERISA Appeals" is the newest addition to Argos Health's white paper series, which explores the evolving challenges related to several complex claims service lines. Other titles in the series include:
- "A Road Map for Simplifying Motor Vehicle Accident Claims and Maximizing Revenue Recovery"
- "Hospital Workers' Compensation Claims: Strategies for Success"
- "VA Hospital Claims in 2021: Deconstructing the Resolution Process"
- "Out-of-State Medicaid Claims: From Afterthought to Revenue Opportunity"
"Revenue Recovery with ERISA Appeals" is available for free download at this link:
https://complexclaims.com/erisa_appeals/#whitepaper
To learn more about Argos Health's ERISA Appeals Revenue Recovery Service, visit:
https://complexclaims.com/erisa_appeals/
About Argos Health
Argos Health is a revenue cycle partner specializing in the management and resolution of complex claims. The company works with hospitals, health systems, and physician groups to drive reimbursement and increase claims recovery through their core services of workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident, US Department of Veterans Affairs and other military claims, and additional complex cases. Argos Health has been ranked #1 in the Complex Claims Solution Vendor category in the last two Black Book Hospital CFO Surveys and is a top-ranked KLAS vendor.
To learn more, visit: http://www.complexclaims.com or follow Argos Health on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argos-health.
Media Contact
Kerry Stark, Argos Health, +1 972.979.5255, kstark@argoshealth.com
SOURCE Argos Health