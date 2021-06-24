OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aria Care Partners, the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities, today announced that its current chief financial officer (CFO) will now become chief compliance officer (CCO), a new CFO has been added to the team, and a chief medical officer has been appointed for the dental service line.
John Rosenbaum will move from CFO to CCO. Rosenbaum served as CFO for Aria Care for over a decade. With the company's rapidly expanding service lines, it is opening facilities across new states, making it vital to maintain compliance and survey readiness. Mr. Rosenbaum's expertise and experience will play an invaluable role as CCO, ensuring the company continues to strengthen its compliance program.
Mary Ann McLaren will join Aria Care as CFO. With deep experience in finance and leadership, McLaren most recently worked for Sonas Home Health Care. Her more than 20 years of financial expertise and leadership will ensure that Aria Care continues its financial success while delivering innovative care and patient health and well-being.
Heidi Pantazis, DMD, is transitioning to serve as chief medical officer (CMO) for the Dental Care service line. She has been a valued part of the Aria team for years, and her expanded leadership role provides a deeper level of clinical oversight for onsite dental care teams.
"As Aria continues its growth, we're entrusting our executive team to further our focus on clinical care and compliance. Moving John over to CCO was a natural next step in helping our facility partners maintain compliance and QRP readiness. Dr. Pantazis has excelled as a leader of our onsite dental care team, and she will continue keeping our clinicians focused on providing quality care," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "We are also thrilled to expand our leadership team by welcoming Mary Ann as CFO. I know that she will bring excellent leadership and deep financial expertise as we continue this rapid growth trajectory."
About Aria Care Partners
Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with 2500+ skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, and hearing services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. Learn more: http://www.ariacarepartners.com, Twitter, LinkedIn.
