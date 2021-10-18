SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AristaMD, a leading digital health company that provides eConsult solutions to connect primary care providers (PCPs) with timely, documented specialist insights, announces its first virtual conference for healthcare experts covering the ways eConsults can and already are transforming the quality of care given by primary care providers. The conference is free and open to anyone in the healthcare space interested in learning more about eConsult benefits and takes place Thursday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.
"I've spent more than 20 years in the healthcare field, and I truly believe now is one of the most exciting and innovative times there has ever been," said Brooke LeVasseur, CEO of AristaMD. "I am so proud of the brilliant minds coming together to share their knowledge, expertise and predictions in eConsults and the future of the intersection of technology and healthcare."
The late October event will be hosted by Crystal Mullis, Vice President Member-Backed Ventures, Vizient, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. Topics by renowned medical experts include:
- Overcoming knowledge gaps in specialty care by Dr. Robert Groves, who serves as Chief Medical Officer of Banner | Aetna
- Improving care quality and stewardship in healthcare by Dr. Kevin Ronan, who serves as a pediatrician and senior manager of compliance/risk management at Vista Community Clinic
- Optimizing specialist referral process by Cindy Craddock, RN and manager of Referral Nurse Navigators at AristaMD
- Managing the evolving care needs of COVID-19 patients by Dr. Ed Cladera, who serves as an internal medicine physician and medical director at AristaMD; Dr. Mary Ellis, who serves as a pulmonologist and contracted specialist at AristaMD; and Dr. Robert Carpenter, who serves as an infectious disease specialist and contracted specialist at AristaMD
- How eConsults can expand a practice scope, improve quality of care and increase patient satisfaction by Dr. John "Fred" Thomas, who serves as executive director of the Peer Mentored Care Collaborate at University of Colorado School of Medicine
- How healthcare needs to change after COVID-19 by Dr. Shantanu Nundy, who serves as Chief Medical Officer for Accolade and is the author of Care After Covid
"This conference is a golden opportunity for healthcare providers and experts of all fields and specialties to come together to learn and move the whole industry forward," said Dr. Ed Cladera, Medical Director at AristaMD. "After more than a year where so much has changed, there has never been a better time to reexamine existing practices and systems, and the ways we can better collaborate to serve our patients and communities."
With a mission to serve as a resource to healthcare providers and patients across the country, AristaMD's team is intimately familiar with the benefits and challenges of eConsults. AristaMD's platform enables primary care providers to collaborate electronically with a panel of board-certified specialists to proactively and cost-effectively improve access to care. Providers using AristaMD's eConsult platform report that eConsults significantly impact the care plan in 92 percent of patient cases, and more than 70 percent of routine clinical referrals can be safely and effectively addressed by eConsults, expanding the scope of care and allowing patients to receive timely, effective treatment. AristaMD was recently honored with the prestigious 2021 American Best in Business Award for the healthcare supplier category presented by Globee, the world's premier business awards program.
To register for this free virtual conference, visit the following link: http://www.aristamd.com/conference. For additional information on AristaMD, visit: http://www.aristamd.com.
About AristaMD
AristaMD is focused on improving patient outcomes through more timely access to specialty care. Its eConsult platform provides a telehealth solution that empowers primary care providers to conduct electronic consults (also known as eConsults or virtual consults) to significantly improve the patient referral process and allow greater access to timely, high-quality care. Designed to seamlessly integrate into physician referral workflows, the platform allows payers and providers to quickly and cost-effectively launch specialist eConsults using their own specialists or those provided by AristaMD's board-certified panel of experts. AristaMD's platform has proven to deliver cost-effective, timely access to specialty care through eConsults, significantly reducing the need for face-to-face visits while increasing patient satisfaction. AristaMD partners with healthcare stakeholders to ensure their success in the transition to value-based care. For additional information, visit http://www.aristamd.com, or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and Twitter.
