MESA, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Phusion Wellness is No. 325 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.
CONTACT:
Brett Farr
Marketing Director
More about Phusion Wellness
Many people suffering from chronic pain struggle to find a healthcare provider who understands pain management and who treats them with respect. To make matters worse, many medical professionals are no longer able or willing to help their chronic pain patients given the negative stigma and exhaustive regulations.
Phusion Wellness exists to help people who suffer from chronic pain but have exhausted other pain management options or feel abandoned by other medical professionals. They just want to sleep through the night, get back to work and return to their normal life. We provide integrated care including medication-assisted treatment, behavioral health therapy and coordination of care with other providers.
Media Contact
Brett Farr, Phusion Wellness, +1 6027260288, bfarr@phusionwellness.com
SOURCE Phusion Wellness