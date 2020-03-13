CHANDLER, Ariz., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of determined science students from Arizona College Prep-Erie Campus, has just received the best validation of their efforts to bring a heat stroke prevention device into the prototype and testing phase.
This remarkable team from Chandler, AZ, was awarded a $50,000 grant from HUE, the Healthy Urban Environments initiative, part of ASU's Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability.
The HUE initiative partners ASU's innovation infrastructure with the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority to develop new technologies, accelerate the transition from the lab to field testing, and partner with stakeholders to get solutions deployed in local communities to help reduce urban heat and improve air quality.
Dr. Charles Redman, Founding Director of the School of Sustainability at ASU, wrote in response to the funding of the project, "Given the alignment with the project and the overall goals of HUE, we are excited to be able to fund the project."
The ACP-Erie team will first test this prototype with local student-athletes. Dr. Redman believes that's the right initial demographic, "While focusing only on student-athletes means a smaller possible audience is being evaluated using the prototype, it is still a large and important population," said Redman.
Rachna Nath, a science teacher for the AZ Prep-Erie campus, is thrilled to have the support and recognition for her students. "I am extremely grateful to HUE for funding the wearable device for regulating heat stress and heatstroke. My students and I have been working with Chandler Innovations since August 2019," said Nath. "These 9th and 10th graders will be building a prototype with the help of the $50,000 grant to test on the student-athletes and report the data to the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability."
Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations, is proud of the students. "This is the reason we support the Jr. Track. Great innovation is coming from the next generations."
The Chandler Innovations Jr. Track has content derived from the concepts addressed in the traditional Chandler Innovations curriculum tailored to resonate with the Gen Z or Centennial demographic.
Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. Click for more information about Chandler Innovations and HUE.
