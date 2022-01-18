PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona LeadingAge announced that it's now open to licensed, adult day health services in Arizona. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the Association represents not-for-profit and mission-driven organizations that provide housing, healthcare and community-based services in Arizona to enhance the lives of older adults.
The move opens membership to some 20+ adult day health services organizations, which typically offer daytime recreational and social opportunities, meals and supervision for seniors with limited abilities or challenges with thinking and memory. Adult day health services offer a safe and familiar place for loved ones while family members go to work, handle personal errands or take a break.
"Adult day health services are an incredibly important option for families," said Pam Koester, Chief Executive Officer, Arizona LeadingAge. "We're delighted to be able to extend membership to these valuable providers. In addition to the membership benefits, they'll have voting privileges, helping to direct the future of the Association."
Arizona LeadingAge membership benefits include access to information on federal and state health and housing policies, legislative updates, continuing education, savings through group purchasing agreements, networking events, job posting site, consumer marketing opportunities and more.
"I am pleased that Arizona LeadingAge has opened its membership to licensed providers of adult day health services," said Carrie Smith, Interim President and CEO of FSL, a multi-service non-profit that serves older adults in Arizona. "We have benefited from our Arizona LeadingAge membership for years. I'm confident that our community partners will also find value in this incredible organization as it helps raise awarenesses of adult day health services as a vital program for aging seniors and their caregivers."
Not-for-profit organizations interested in joining Arizona LeadingAge are welcome to call (602) 230-0026.
About Arizona Leading Age
Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona LeadingAge provides leadership, education and collaborative opportunities for its non-profit and mission-driven members. Membership is open to organizations that offer housing, healthcare and community-based services for older adults in Arizona. The Association's national partner, LeadingAge, represents 5,000 not-for-profit organizations across the country by advocating for public policies, practices and research that support and empower people as they age. For more, visit ArizonaLeadingAge.org and LeadingAge.org.
