DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona Veterinary Ambulance (AVA) has become the first mobile clinic to earn the Fear Free Certified Practice designation, Fear Free, LLC announced today.
Fear Free Certified Practices represent the highest standard of Fear Free veterinary care and have successfully implemented Fear Free into all aspects of their business: culture and leadership, client education, staff training, facility, and patient visits. A state-of-the-art, full-service mobile vet clinic and pet transport, AVA is designed specifically for pets and staffed by experienced professionals dedicated to improving their professional knowledge and skills through continuing education and expanded outreach to pet parents. This designation is another step in bringing Fear Free techniques and strategies to pet parents for whom compassionate veterinary care is not available locally.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 110,000 veterinary and pet professionals. By closely listening to the needs of the veterinary profession, Fear Free has built a robust catalog of certification programs and courses that focus on the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"I am so excited to be working with the team at AVA to expand Fear Free veterinary care into mobile practices," Jennifer Merlo, DVM, Fear Free Practice Certification Manager, said. "AVA embraces Fear Free in their culture, and I was impressed watching them provide veterinary care to their patients while maintaining a low-stress environment. Arizona Veterinary Ambulance is just the beginning of expanding Fear Free to mobile units across the country."
AVA's custom-outfitted, 26-foot veterinary coach was designed by La Boit Specialty Vehicles specifically with pets in mind. AVA's services include preventative care, wellness guidance, laser therapy, medical treatment, diagnostics, dentistry, surgery, emergency care, transport, hospice, and euthanasia.
"From the conception and start of Arizona Veterinary Ambulance, our number one goal was to provide a quality and positive experience to our patients while practicing an exceptional standard of medicine," AVA owner Lisa Wirth, BS, DVM, said. "Becoming a Fear Free Certified Practice was of utmost priority and was a necessary step in reaching our goal. We are honored and sincerely grateful to be the first mobile veterinary clinic to complete the Fear Free Practice Certification process. We cannot thank Fear Free enough for giving us this opportunity, and we look forward to being a successful and proud representation of their message and hope that we will inspire others along the way."
To learn more about Fear Free, visit fearfreepets.com. To learn more about Arizona Veterinary Ambulance, visit azveterinaryambulance.com.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
ABOUT ARIZONA VETERINARY AMBULANCE
Arizona Veterinary Ambulance (AVA) is a state-of-the-art, full-service mobile vet clinic and pet transport. Our custom-outfitted, 26-foot veterinary coach was designed by La Boit Specialty Vehicles specifically with pets in mind.
The AVA mission is to provide our patients with high-quality medical care in a calm, compassionate environment while always taking care to minimize fear, anxiety, and stress in our patients, clients, and team.
