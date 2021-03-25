WATERTOWN, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkuda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying new insights into lysosomal biology to develop medicines to change the trajectory of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that Gerhard Koenig, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Arkuda Therapeutics, will present at Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Presentation Details
Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
URL to Access Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel42/ark/1906566
About Arkuda Therapeutics
Arkuda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company applying new insights into lysosomal biology to drive the development of medicines to change the trajectory of neurodegenerative disease. Arkuda's lead program aims to correct progranulin deficiency and lysosomal dysfunction in GRN-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN), a genetically-defined subtype of frontotemporal dementia caused by an autosomal dominant mutation in the progranulin (GRN) gene. Beyond progranulin, Arkuda's compounds enhance the activity of several other key lysosomal enzymes, including beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), and the company is further exploring the therapeutic potential of its molecules in genetically-defined Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Arkuda is backed by leading life science investors including Atlas Venture, Pfizer Ventures, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC, and Mission BioCapital. To learn more visit www.arkudatx.com.
