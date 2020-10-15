Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to Initiate Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Lead Candidate AP-PA02 in Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections

Upcoming study, to be known as "SWARM-P.a.," is believed to be first FDA cleared, controlled clinical trial to evaluate a multiple phage-based mixture as a therapeutic candidate in Cystic Fibrosis patients