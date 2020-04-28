MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Brian Varnum, Ph.D., President and Chief Development Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on non-antibiotic anti-infectives at the Maxim Group M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference to be held on May 5, 2020. The panel is scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.
For more information, or to register, please visit: https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/Infectious-Disease-Virtual-Conference-2020
About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.
Media Contacts:
At Armata:
Steve Martin
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ir@armatapharma.com
858-800-2492
Armata Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2569