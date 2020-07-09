AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armbrust American scored a big win in its mission to address PPE shortages with quality, American-made masks with the announcement that it has signed a contract to supply millions of masks to Texas's more than 320,000 public school teachers.
The lack of domestic manufacturing has forced essential organizations like public schools to rely on a global supply chain for PPE at much higher costs during a time of unprecedented demand. And with the vast majority of surgical masks being manufactured out of China, state governments have the added burden of determining if those masks meet adequate quality and safety standards. Combined with recent reports that non-medical masks from China are being repackaged and sent to essential workers, having trusted American-made PPE has never been more important.
"It's taken almost two months, but I'm happy to share that our masks have passed everything needed for ASTM Type-II certification with Bacterial and Particulate filtration at 99%," said Armbrust American founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "Our mission is to supply our fellow citizens with superior quality equipment, made right here in Texas. No one should have to worry if the mask they're wearing will keep them safe, especially the people doing the important work of educating our children."
Armbrust American's Austin factory is currently ramping to produce 1.2 million masks per day, with plans to scale production to billions annually if needed. The company represents an important first step in returning strategic manufacturing to the U.S., thus ensuring that American heroes on the front lines have proper defenses needed during this pandemic and beyond.
About Nelson ASTM Type-II Testing
Nelson Laboratories, LLC performed several procedures to evaluate how Armbrust's surgical face masks would stand up against fluid penetration, bacterial filtration, particle filtration, flammability, and sensitivity. All test method acceptance criteria were met, and testing was performed in compliance with the FDA's Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulations. Additional details on the testing results can be found here.
About Armbrust American
Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Austin, Texas utilizing proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Lloyd was previously the founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.
Introduction Video: About Armbrust American (2-min)
For more info, visit: https://www.armbrustusa.com/
Media Contact:
Tom Cheredar
243261@email4pr.com
Ph: (512) 831-4409