FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis Biopharma Inc. announced the launch of a new surface disinfectant called ArmiClenz™. ArmiClenz™ is registered with the EPA and is effective against most harmful bacteria and viruses that dwell on surfaces in homes, offices, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, schools, gyms, shopping centers, airports, car interiors, airplanes, and food production and retail facilities. ArmiClenz™ is also safe to use to sanitize fruits and vegetables and is environmentally friendly. It will initially be available to businesses and institutions and to retail for sale to the public. Product can be ordered by emailing inquiry@ArmiClenz.com.
"The current coronavirus pandemic has made people recognize the urgent need to reduce exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses where we live, eat, work, play and care for our loved ones," said Ted Ziemann, Armis Chairman and CEO. "ArmiClenz™ addresses that need by killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces in our environment."
ArmiClenz™ can be sprayed on non-porous surfaces to disinfect or sprayed on fruits and vegetables to sanitize prior to eating by following labeled instructions.
About Armis Biopharma
Armis Biopharma, with headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that is devoted to developing and commercializing products that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease, especially antimicrobial resistant infections. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents. For more information, please visit, www.armisbiopharma.com.
General questions regarding ArmiClenz™ or Armis Biopharma should be addressed to info@armisbiopharma.com.
