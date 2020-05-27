FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armourgenix has a history creating the highest quality sports nutrition supplements in the form of powders, gummies, shakes, and more recently, roll-ons. Armourgenix puts innovation at the forefront of its products, with ingredients that support fitness-focused nutrition, as well as holistic wellness, whether they're ingested or used topically. The brand's products are both natural and heavily researched, with options for vegan and gluten-free products, and all of its products are non-GMO and contain a generous dose of top-quality hemp complex.
While many companies have started to utilize hemp complex as an ingredient in their recovery products, too often the amount of hemp complex is simply not substantial enough to make a noticeable difference in the user's experience. Armourgenix is known for adding a particularly hefty dose of its signature hemp complex to all of its products, but its Recovergenix Gym Gel Roll On stands out because it is a topical product, and the results are more immediately evident. Recovergenix Gym Gel Roll On was created to help athletes relax their muscles after a strenuous workout, but it has gained a following from anyone looking for roll-on relief.
Armourgenix adds an impressive 450mg of hemp complex to its Recovergenix Gym Gel Roll On, along with other proven natural ingredients for a mentholated sensation that begins cooling as soon as it makes contact. Cold or freezing sensations send signals to the affected muscle groups, telling the nerves to calm at the site of injury.
Recovergenix is designed to be portable, and easy to use anywhere, so athletes can take it with them to the gym, but there's another important use for cooling therapy with hemp complex benefits. People who work web-based jobs, either at home or in an office environment report that sitting in the same position for hours on end can actually be as harsh on their body as acute physical injury.
Working on the computer in one position can put unnecessary stress on the lower back, knees, hips, shoulders, and neck. While many companies now suggest that their employees get up to stretch, walk, and move their bodies, the strain associated with repeated motions, like mouse and keyboard use, combined with rough office furniture can really take its toll.
Armourgenix Recovergenix Gym Gel Roll On has been an instant hit with customers who are sore from the gym, but mentholated, fast acting roll-on relief has a wide variety of uses. And Armourgenix sets the standard for natural products by making all of its product research available through its company website. All of the brand's supplements, gels, and roll-ons are currently for sale online throughout the United States.
Please direct inquiries to:
Caryl Pickering
(954) 853-4975
240532@email4pr.com